This year, Easter falls on April 1st which also happens to be April Fool’s Day. This more than likely means that it’s going to be a little bit more fun and mischievous than usual. For many of us, Easter is a holiday where loved ones come together to paint Easter eggs, enjoy a nice big delicious dinner and spend time with family and friends. The kiddies get to go on an Easter egg hunt and fill their baskets with goodies and sweets and others will head to church services. For most of us, we’ll get to enjoy tons of yummy chocolate candies and of course dress in our pastel best and take tons of pictures for Instagram. With Easter giving us major springtime vibes by helping us mark the beginning of spring, breaking out the floral prints, sundresses, pastel fake grass, and wicker baskets are an absolute must.

Of all the holidays out there, there’s something particularly social media-friendly about Easter. Between the adorable baby animals, hand-painted eggs, delicious candy, and pretty pastels, it’s pretty much a dream for Instagram feeds.

Looking to post the perfect IG caption to go along with your Easter pics can feel like a hassle especially with so much going on. Luckily these 20 captions take the grunt work out for you, and you can focus on other things-like those delicious chocolate Easter bunnies calling your name.

If you’re feeling “punny.”

“Happy Easter to all my Peeps!”

“This has been an egg-stra special day.”

“You should never tell an Easter egg a good joke because it might crack up.”

“Chicks are all over me.”

“Some bunny needs vodka.”

Easter puns are almost a little too easy to come up with, which is why you’re probably going to see them literally everywhere around this time. It might seem a bit redundant after a while but don’t let that stop you from getting in on the fun. They can only be used once a year, so it’s worth appreciating their cute and playful vibe. Sometimes you just have to use a pun, even if it feels totally cheesy and corny!

For Those Couples Sweeter Than Candy

“Everybunny needs somebunny sometimes.” — Unknown

“It’s Easter, but he makes me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July.” — A take on a quote from The Little Rascals

“Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like.” — Unknown

“Together is my favorite place to be.” — Unknown

“I never want to stop making memories with you.” — Pierre Jeanty

Maybe you’re introducing bae to the family for the first time, or maybe you’re heading to their house to celebrate the holiday this year. All we know is Easter means you’re probably dressed in your Sunday best, which means you’ll want to take tons of pictures of you and your sweetheart. Use these captions to commemorate the holiday.

To Get In The Easter Spirit

“Easter is the only time it’s okay to put all of your eggs in the one basket.” — Unknown

“A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands.” — Unknown

“Bunny kisses, Easter wishes.” — Unknown

“It’s wabbit season.” — Elmer Fudd

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” — Janine di Giovanni

Even if you have a theme for your Instagram, Easter and Spring bring a pop of color and more vibrancy to your feed. Whether you’re posting a picture of a bunny you saw that got you in the spirit, or flowers blooming in your garden outside, your pictures take on a lighter tone. These captions allow you to gain inspiration during this special time.

Quotes For Captions

“Easter is an arts and crafts moment where your whole family and friends can get involved.” — Alex Guarnaschelli

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!'” — Robin Williams

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” — S.D. Gordon

“There would be no Christmas if there was no Easter.” — Gordon B. Hinckley

“Sweet spring, full of sweet days and roses, a box where sweets compacted lie.” — George Herbert

Everyone loves a good IG caption that’s a quote. These 5 are festive, fun and keep the spirit of the season and holiday going.