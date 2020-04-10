‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Returning Remotely

One unexpected part of being in a global pandemic is how many celebrity homes we get to see the inside of now that basically every late-night show is being recorded from home. Saturday Night Live is no exception, now that they’ve announced they’ll be returning April 11.

The official SNL Twitter page announced the news with a picture of a cast Zoom call and the hashtag #SNLAtHome.

The sketch comedy show, like every other live show, had to suspend production in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. John Krasinski was set to host with musical guest Dua Lipa on March 28 before the NBC show was forced to come to a halt.

It’s still unclear whether the performances will be live or not, but the show will continue to do “Weekend Update” as well as other skits.

SNL will be airing in its normal 11:30 p.m. ET timeslot, according to a spokesperson for NBC.

The show has also had to deal with the loss of Hal Willner, a longtime producer who helped select music for SNL sketches since 1980. Willner died due to complications related to the coronavirus.