Selena Gomez has released a new music video for her latest single. The song was released for the deluxe edition of her most recent album ‘Rare’. The celebrity has always had relationships highly publicized by the media. Fans have speculated that many of the songs on her most recent album have been about her tumultuous relationships with past boyfriends, Justin Bieber and Abel Tesfaye.
Gomez shared on her social media that her newest single is “a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.” She also clearly stated that the song was written prior to the Coronavirus pandemic and she would be contributing to the COVID relief fund as well as donating $1 for every purchase made from her official merchandise store.
Watch the video below.
[Chorus]
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again
I want a boyfriend
Tell me, are there any good ones left?
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again
I want a boyfriend
[Verse 1]
I been up all night
Pretty restlessly
Think I might know why (Ah)
I’ve been doing just fine
But baby, that don’t mean
That I’m feeling anti you and me
[Pre-Chorus]
There’s a difference between a want and a need
Some nights, I just want more than me
I know that there’s a fine line between
It’s not what I need, but (Yeah)
[Chorus]
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah)
I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)
Tell me, are there any good ones left?
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again (Yeah)
[Post-Chorus]
I want a boyfriend
I want a boyfriend
[Verse 2]
I could phone a friend, use a hotline or something
But that won’t get the job done (Uh-uh)
‘Cause every time I try (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Every time they lie (Uh, ooh-hoo)
I get a little anti you and me
[Pre-Chorus]
There’s a difference between a want and a need
Some nights, I just want more than me
I know that there’s a fine line between
It’s not what I need, but (Ooh-hoo)
[Chorus]
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah, ooh)
I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)
Tell me, are there any good ones left?
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again
[Outro]
I want a boyfriend (Ah, ayy, yeah)
I want a boyfriend (Ah, I try to)
I want a (Ah, yeah)
I want a boyfriend (Ah, yeah)
I want a