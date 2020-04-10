Selena Gomez has released a new music video for her latest single. The song was released for the deluxe edition of her most recent album ‘Rare’. The celebrity has always had relationships highly publicized by the media. Fans have speculated that many of the songs on her most recent album have been about her tumultuous relationships with past boyfriends, Justin Bieber and Abel Tesfaye.

Gomez shared on her social media that her newest single is “a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.” She also clearly stated that the song was written prior to the Coronavirus pandemic and she would be contributing to the COVID relief fund as well as donating $1 for every purchase made from her official merchandise store.

Watch the video below.

[Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again

I want a boyfriend

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

I want a boyfriend

[Verse 1]

I been up all night

Pretty restlessly

Think I might know why (Ah)

I’ve been doing just fine

But baby, that don’t mean

That I’m feeling anti you and me

[Pre-Chorus]

There’s a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there’s a fine line between

It’s not what I need, but (Yeah)

[Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again (Yeah)

[Post-Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

I want a boyfriend

[Verse 2]

I could phone a friend, use a hotline or something

But that won’t get the job done (Uh-uh)

‘Cause every time I try (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Every time they lie (Uh, ooh-hoo)

I get a little anti you and me

[Pre-Chorus]

There’s a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there’s a fine line between

It’s not what I need, but (Ooh-hoo)

[Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah, ooh)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

[Outro]

I want a boyfriend (Ah, ayy, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, I try to)

I want a (Ah, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, yeah)

I want a