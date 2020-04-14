Fans are freaking out about a possible One Direction reunion after the rest of the ex-band members re-followed Zayn Malik on Twitter. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and the official One Direction Twitter account have all followed Malik back, fueling the flames of a possible ten-year reunion.

The boyband originally formed on July 23, 2010, on the show The X-Factor, so this July is the moment every nostalgic 1D fan has been waiting for since the band went on hiatus in 2016. The hopeful ten-year reunion. #OneDirectionReunion even began trending on Twitter on April 13, in case you’re wondering how long their fanbase has been waiting for this.

The Evidence

Guys they change the Apple Music picture to have Zayn in it😭😭 #OneDirectionReunion #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/3dIJwngyis — larrystylinson (@tpwklarrysty) April 12, 2020

Ever since Malik left the band in 2015, citing “stress” as the reason for leaving their world tour, fans have been waiting for the five original band members to reunite.

“My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world,” Malik said at the time.

Malik has recently been re-listed as “vocals,” instead of “ex-member,” on the band’s Google Search, and their old albums have are now back on Apple Music with a banner image featuring Malik. Plus, possibly the most convincing evidence of a reunion yet, the band’s official website has been reactivated.

As for what the members themselves have to say, Payne told The Sun, “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice. You hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting. There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

Horan also said he believed the band would get back together again on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. He answered the question while taking a lie detector test, which proved he was telling the truth, so we really only have the choice to believe him.

Tomlinson stated: “I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to,” during an appearance on The One Show.

Styles coyly told Rolling Stone, “I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again,” about a possible reunion.

Page Six reported that One Direction is, in fact, working on some sort of reunion special to celebrate their anniversary. While a tour has apparently been ruled out, a TV special or even a new single are still on the table.

Obviously, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any sort of reunion would have to be done virtually. #1DOnlineConcertStayAtHome also began trending on April 13, as a bunch of Twitter fans tried to figure out what the band might be doing for their anniversary.

Their fanbase is already so excited about trying to figure out what the reunion could be, I’m sure anything the band does will make them happy.