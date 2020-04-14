The feud continues. Ryan Reynolds reignited his long-lasting online feud with Hugh Jackman for Jackman’s anniversary. The Greatest Showman actor posted a sweet tribute to his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, on Twitter for their 24th anniversary.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24,” Jackman posted on April 11.

These 24 years have been the best of my life. And, as far as I can see, we get better every year. Debs, I love you with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24 pic.twitter.com/tpknKsLtqE — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2020

Among the outpouring of support from his followers was one feud-igniting comment from an all too familiar face.

“Hang in there, Deb,” Reynolds commented.

While this may seem like a random act of aggression to the untrained eye, experts know that Reynolds and Jackman have been caught up in a friendly feud for a while now.

All the way back in 2018, when the feud was still young, Reynolds posted a fake ad hilariously targeting Jackman.

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

Jackman wasn’t just going to sit there and take this. No, he responded with a cute video of his dog — pooping on a picture of Reynolds as Jackman praised him.

Reynolds even (jokingly) called Jackman “an evil person” while on Today Show Australia in 2019.

The two called a truce in January 2019, but we were naive to think that would last.

Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2019

In October 2019, for Jackman’s birthday no less, things began to pick up again. It all (re)started after Jackman made a comment about Reynolds during his tour, “The Man. The Music. The Show.” After performing a number, Jackman snarkily said, “Let’s see Ryan Reynolds do that.”

“Don’t post that, do not post that. No. I’ll have like three million tweets from him in the next ten seconds,” he continued after realizing his fatal, feud-igniting mistake.

Reynolds shot back with a birthday message full of singing and a few choice words.

At first I thought – Ugh, now I actually have to apologize. But then … @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/uBAOiLCPfx — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 13, 2019

My life mission will now be waiting to see how Jackman responds.