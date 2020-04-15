Disney+ Releasing Behind-the-Scenes ‘The Mandalorian’ Docuseries

If you’re feeling lonely during quarantine and looking for some new shows to watch as the coronavirus pandemic presses on, get ready to cuddle up on your couch and get back to adoring Baby Yoda.

This week, Disney+ announced it will be releasing a special behind-the-scenes docuseries that will give viewers a closer look at “the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.”

The eight-part docuseries is titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one,” creator Jon Favreau said in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be released, appropriately, on May the 4th — also known as Star Wars Day.

And if that wasn’t enough to satisfy your Star Wars cravings, on the same day, Disney+ will also be releasing The Clone Wars series finale.