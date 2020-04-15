Leonardo DiCaprio fans, listen up! Now’s your chance to make an appearance in his next film.

The Academy Award winner is asking fans to donate to the All In Challenge to help earn money for coronavirus relief efforts. The money raised will go to helping families in need get access to food during the pandemic. In exchange, one fan will win a walk-on role in his new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as a day spent on set and an invitation to the movie premiere. The film also stars Robert De Niro and is directed by Martin Scorsese. That’s three insanely famous A-listers if you’re keeping track.

“We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge,” DiCaprio said in an Instagram post.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere,” he continued.

All donations will go directly to Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.

In true All In Challenge fashion, which has stars nominate each other to join in on the cause, DiCaprio tagged some other famous faces to “go all in” with him — Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx.

Both DeGeneres and McConaughey accepted the challenge. DeGeneres generously announced she’s donating $1 million to the fund, and offering one fan the chance to co-host The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

McConaughey donated the chance for a fan to come to a University of Texas football game with him.