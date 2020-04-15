Understanding the Health Benefits of CBD Oil 

As marijuana continues to get legalized in more and more states across America, the popularity of CBD oil has surged among consumers and you can even grow your own CBD and can find a wide range of options available at 149. The term CBD refers to a non-intoxicating extract from cannabis without the psychoactive properties of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

Inert oils such as hemp seed oil or coconut oil are mixed with CBD to produce CBD oil. The oil is sold in different concentrations in bottled form. CBD is also available in the form of gummies, capsules, and sprays. Please remember that some CBD brands may contain certain amounts of THC.

Many people believe that CBD oil is capable of reducing pain, stimulating appetite, and treating anxiety. It is also claimed that certain types of seizures can be treated by CBD. A CBD oral solution was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018 for children under two suffering from certain rare forms of epilepsy.

Health Benefits of CBD:

The exact action mechanism of CBD is still not clear. Unlike THC, CBD’s affinity for the brain’s cannabinoid receptors is relatively low. THC binds to these molecules to create its psychoactive effects. On the other hand, it is believed that CBD is capable of influencing other receptors, including glycine receptors regulating serotonin hormone and opioid receptors responsible for pain regulation.

Thousands of proponents of CBD strongly claim that CBD oil is an excellent remedy for many different health problems including acne, anxiety, anorexia, depression chronic pain, addiction and withdrawal, epilepsy, insomnia, high blood pressure, glaucoma, muscle spasms, Parkinson’s Disease, etc. Out of all these claims, some are better supported by scientific studies compared to others. Unfortunately, there has been a serious lack of research activities to verify the therapeutic properties of CBD oil. Mentioned below are some of the benefits backed by scientific evidence.

Inflammation: It has been found in a 2015 review that CBD is capable of reducing inflammation in the body’s multiple pathways. Therefore, it has the potential to be effective for different conditions characterized by inflammation.

Regulates Mood: The British Journal of Pharmacology and Public Library of Science (PLOS) has published animal studies that establish anti-depressant like effects of CBD. This is probably because of CBD’s action on the brain’s receptors for serotonin.

Pain Response: CBD binds to and desensitizes the receptors that mediate inflammation, body temperature, sensory perception, and pain. A 2017 study involving male rats with osteoarthritis resulted in reduction of acute inflammation of the joints by local CBD treatment. CBD administration also prevented the development of joint pain and nerve damage.

Calming and Relaxation: The National Institute on Drug Abuse mentions that CBD is a proven remedy to reduce stress in animals. The use of CBD can improve the behavioral signs as well as physical symptoms of anxiety.

Brain Protection: Many contemporary researchers feel that CBD’s action on different brain signaling systems may be helpful in treating neurological disorders. Test-tube and animal studies have already established CBD’s role in helping prevent neurodegeneration that is commonly found in Alzheimer’s patients.

Cancer-Related Symptoms: Cancer treatment often results in other issues such as pain, nausea, and vomiting. The Journal of Pain Symptom Management published a study in 2010 mentioning that CBD extract can provide serious pain relief. The Journal of Clinical Oncology published another study in 2006 claiming that chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting may be reduced by CBD.

Heart Health: Multiple animal studies have clearly indicated that the installation and cell death associated with heart diseases can be reduced by CBD because of its stress-reducing and antioxidant properties.

Substance Abuse Recovery: Some animal studies have also shown that CBD may modify the drug addiction related circuitry in the brain.

Epilepsy: According to the findings of some studies, CBD oil may be helpful in reducing seizure activities in adults with severe epilepsy as well as children with Dravet syndrome.