Ticketmaster Backlash After Refund Policy Change

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, concerts, festivals and other events have been postponed or canceled and ticket holders are left disappointed. Some artists and events like SXSW are offering full ticket exchanges for an upcoming rescheduling of the event. But others don’t have such a clear policy. Ticketmaster has quietly changed its refund policy affecting ticket holders who are experiencing event changes due to COVID-19. There’s also the overarching concern that some people may never receive the money back from the ticket purchase they did before the pandemic.

Ticketmaster updated their policy section on their website without warning. Previously, the company had indicated that “refunds are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled, with the only exception reserved for MLB games and US Open events.” But after the quiet policy change, refunds are no longer available for events that have been postponed, only canceled.

Ticketmaster addressed the policy change in a statement:

“In the past, with a routine volume of event interruptions, we and our event organizers have been able to consistently offer more flexibility with refunds for postponed and rescheduled events. However, considering the currently unprecedented volume of affected events, we are focused on supporting organizers as they work to determine venue availability, new dates and refund policies, while rescheduling thousands of events in what continues to be an evolving situation.”