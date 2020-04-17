The month of April has had a ton of new and exciting green beauty launches. Made with organic and better for your skin ingredients, these products will provide added skin benefits and impressive results. Check out the stand out products in each category, from skincare and fragrance to beauty and haircare!
Briogeo Strengthening Treatment Oil
Restore strength & hydration to dry & damaged hair with our #NEW #DontDespairRepair strengthening treatment oil. About the good-for-you ingredients: ✨ceramides: help strengthen and reinforce the hair ✨ macadamia nut derivative: a silicone-free alternative that mimics hair’s lipid content and increases shine ✨rose flower oil : an antioxidant-rich emollient, full of vitamins and minerals ✨clinically-proven repair technology: seals down hair cuticles that have been lifted through damaging treatments and provides long-lasting repair for split ends 🛒: $30, Avail NOW online at @Sephora & BriogeoHair.com #Briogeo
This lightweight oil helps to strengthen, hydrate, and condition breakage and split ends. The rose flower oil and macadamia nut blend work to reduce damage and nourish the hair and provide a glossy, smooth, frizz-free finish. This product can work for any hair type and is vegan, cruelty-free and silicone-free.
Kosas Moisturizing Baked Bronzer
THE SUN SHOW IS HERE 🌅 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄? ☀️ This is a clean, moisturizing baked bronzer made with Shea Butter to give you that glow your skin gets in really pretty sunset light. Like a Golden Hour filter you can wear. ⠀ ⠀ 𝗠𝗼𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗰-𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲, 𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗲-𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗿 🧴: Shea Butter and Meadowfoam Oil are baked together to give you the creamiest payoff. Never dry, always golden. ⠀ ⠀ 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹, 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝘄 ✨: Our buildable shades give that pop your skin gets in Golden Hour light. A warm, radiant glow without looking sparkly. ⠀ ⠀ 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 🔅: The weightless formula effortlessly sweeps on for a silky smooth finish. Blends like butter. Super easy. Can’t mess it up⠀ ⠀ 🔆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 @sephora .com⠀
This innovative bronzer will give you an instant warm, bronzy glow to your cheekbones. The no-fuss formulation is made with shea butter to moisturize and soften the skin while meadowfoam oil plumps the skin’s appearance. This baked formula is talc-free and available in three shades for different skin tones.
Farmacy Daily Greens Gel Moisturizer
Introducing 🌿 DAILY GREENS 🌿 a NEW lightweight, gel moisturizer formulated for combo to oily skin. Made with good-for-your-skin ingredients like moringa, papaya and willow herb in a clean formula your skin will love. Available @Sephora. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🚫 Silicone-free 🚫 Oil-free 🚫 Alcohol-free 🚫 Cruelty-free
Farmacy’s latest launch is a lightweight gel moisturizer jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients. Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin while papaya and willowherb work to mattify, minimize pores, and clear impurities. This lightweight, silicone-free and oil-free cream is the perfect spring moisturizer to perk up your skin!
Aether Beauty Crystal Charged Cheek Palette
I’ve been waiting for @aetherbeautyco to release blushes and these Crystal Charged Cheek Palettes are even more beautiful than I could have imagined. Standout ingredients include ruby powder for additional hydration, rose quartz for added illumination and organic rose hip oil for extra glow. As with ALL of Āether Beauty’s products, these are fully-recyclable, formulated with fair-trade, organic ingredients and are vegan & cruelty-free. I have yet to find a product of theirs that I don’t absolutely love and these are 100% no exception! ♻️Thank you for the love @simplybeyoutified 💚 #goodvibesbeauty #aetherbeauty #sustainablemakeup #ethicalbeauty #veganbeauty #cleanbeauty #sustainable #recyclable #crueltyfreecosmetics #makeuptalk #wakeupandmakeup
You’ll be in love with these new crystal cheek palettes from Aether Beauty. This formula features actual ruby powder and rosehip oil to give your face a gorgeous flush. The palettes are available in two different color stories, Ruby and Rose Quartz, and each palette features two blushes and one highlight to mix and match for your own perfect color.
Skylar Salt Air Eau De Toilette
A breath of fresh air, literally, this new perfume from Sklyar features notes of driftwood, sea salt, and seaweed. This beachy and fresh aquatic fragrance can be worn alone or layered with any other perfume for a scent that is all your own. Made without conspicuous ingredients like parabens and phthalates, this perfume is vegan, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free.