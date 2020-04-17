The month of April has had a ton of new and exciting green beauty launches. Made with organic and better for your skin ingredients, these products will provide added skin benefits and impressive results. Check out the stand out products in each category, from skincare and fragrance to beauty and haircare!

Briogeo Strengthening Treatment Oil

This lightweight oil helps to strengthen, hydrate, and condition breakage and split ends. The rose flower oil and macadamia nut blend work to reduce damage and nourish the hair and provide a glossy, smooth, frizz-free finish. This product can work for any hair type and is vegan, cruelty-free and silicone-free.

Kosas Moisturizing Baked Bronzer

This innovative bronzer will give you an instant warm, bronzy glow to your cheekbones. The no-fuss formulation is made with shea butter to moisturize and soften the skin while meadowfoam oil plumps the skin’s appearance. This baked formula is talc-free and available in three shades for different skin tones.

Farmacy Daily Greens Gel Moisturizer

Farmacy’s latest launch is a lightweight gel moisturizer jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients. Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin while papaya and willowherb work to mattify, minimize pores, and clear impurities. This lightweight, silicone-free and oil-free cream is the perfect spring moisturizer to perk up your skin!

Aether Beauty Crystal Charged Cheek Palette

You’ll be in love with these new crystal cheek palettes from Aether Beauty. This formula features actual ruby powder and rosehip oil to give your face a gorgeous flush. The palettes are available in two different color stories, Ruby and Rose Quartz, and each palette features two blushes and one highlight to mix and match for your own perfect color.

Skylar Salt Air Eau De Toilette

A breath of fresh air, literally, this new perfume from Sklyar features notes of driftwood, sea salt, and seaweed. This beachy and fresh aquatic fragrance can be worn alone or layered with any other perfume for a scent that is all your own. Made without conspicuous ingredients like parabens and phthalates, this perfume is vegan, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free.