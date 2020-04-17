Snoop Dogg’s Wine Coming This Summer

Throughout his career, Snoop Dogg has established himself as an acclaimed rapper, philanthropist, and unexpectedly a gastronomist. In 2016, the rapper hosted a series of weekly dinners with cooking show host Martha Stewart. Now he’s taking his love of food to the next level and creating his own wine brand in partnership with Australian winemakers 19 Crimes.

Snoop Dogg’s Cali Red will be available everywhere in the summer and is the first 19 Crimes wine to be bottled in California. With its launch set for July, the wine is a blend of Syrah, Zinfandel, and Merlot. Snoop mentioned in his statement:

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

Treasury Wine Estates marketing vice president, John Wardley also expressed the same excitement as the rapper.

“Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red. Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes — rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”