Musician’s Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have released a new track titled ‘I’m Ready’. The artists are not strangers to making incredible worldwide hits such as ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘Confident’, and artists’ latest collaboration is a powerful message of both loving yourself and being hopeful and ready to find someone special.
In an interview with Apple Music, Smith shared how positive the collaboration was, “Demi and I are so excited to share this song with you.. I’ve never had so much fun creating and releasing a single before. It was amazing to work with Demi and all the amazing writers in the studio, and creating our very own queer Olympics for the video. We created the song surrounded by love and happiness, and the outcome feels incredibly powerful, so I hope that right now, in this unsettling and sad time, this makes you smile. Sing it with us from the top of your voice.”
Watch the video below.
[Verse 1: Sam Smith]
It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer
I’ve been waitin’ patiently for a beautiful lover
He’s not a cheater, a believer
He’s a warm, warm-blooded achiever
It’s a lonely night in my bed in the heat of the summer, oh
[Pre-Chorus: Sam Smith]
It’s so hard when you’re with someone
Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun
But I gotta take that risk tonight
[Chorus: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato]
I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me (For someone to love me)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
For someone to love me, for someone to love me
Ooh, yeah
[Verse 2: Demi Lovato]
It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter
No, I’ve been lookin’ hard for a lover disguised as a sinner
No, not a cheater, a redeemer
He’s a cold, cold-blooded defeater
It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no
[Pre-Chorus: Both & Demi Lovato]
It’s so hard when you’re with someone
Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun (Breaks)
But I gotta take that risk tonight
[Chorus: Demi Lovato & Sam Smith]
I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me (For someone to love me)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
For someone to love me, for someone to love me, yeah
[Bridge: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato]
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer (Summer, summer)
No, I’ve been lookin’ hard for a lover disguised as a sinner (Sinner, sinner, sinner)
[Chorus: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato, Both]
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
For someone to love me (For someone to love me)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
For someone to love me, for someone to love me