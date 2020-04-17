Musician’s Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have released a new track titled ‘I’m Ready’. The artists are not strangers to making incredible worldwide hits such as ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘Confident’, and artists’ latest collaboration is a powerful message of both loving yourself and being hopeful and ready to find someone special.

In an interview with Apple Music, Smith shared how positive the collaboration was, “Demi and I are so excited to share this song with you.. I’ve never had so much fun creating and releasing a single before. It was amazing to work with Demi and all the amazing writers in the studio, and creating our very own queer Olympics for the video. We created the song surrounded by love and happiness, and the outcome feels incredibly powerful, so I hope that right now, in this unsettling and sad time, this makes you smile. Sing it with us from the top of your voice.”

Watch the video below.

[Verse 1: Sam Smith]

It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer

I’ve been waitin’ patiently for a beautiful lover

He’s not a cheater, a believer

He’s a warm, warm-blooded achiever

It’s a lonely night in my bed in the heat of the summer, oh

[Pre-Chorus: Sam Smith]

It’s so hard when you’re with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun

But I gotta take that risk tonight

[Chorus: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato]

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me

Ooh, yeah

[Verse 2: Demi Lovato]

It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter

No, I’ve been lookin’ hard for a lover disguised as a sinner

No, not a cheater, a redeemer

He’s a cold, cold-blooded defeater

It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no

[Pre-Chorus: Both & Demi Lovato]

It’s so hard when you’re with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun (Breaks)

But I gotta take that risk tonight

[Chorus: Demi Lovato & Sam Smith]

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me, yeah

[Bridge: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato]

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer (Summer, summer)

No, I’ve been lookin’ hard for a lover disguised as a sinner (Sinner, sinner, sinner)

[Chorus: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato, Both]

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me