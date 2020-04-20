Bachelor nation producers made ABC history this season by selecting Clare Crawley, a 38-year-old hairstylist from Sacramento, CA, as Season 16’s bachelorette. She is the show’s oldest star yet, and her age reflects a changing trend— one where women are marrying and finding love later in their lives.

On her appearance on Good Morning America, Crawley described her ideal man as being someone who’s “who’s strong and also willing to be vulnerable.” While many people are happy about ABC selecting an older star, some are skeptical of the fact that so many of her upcoming contestants are younger. In response to this criticism, Clare clapped back by saying she is “known to date younger guys, so it won’t be a problem.”

In case you’re curious about finding out who these mysterious men are (before they all start coming up again in tweets and posts and producer orchestrated drama this season, of course), we’ve compiled a list.

Juan Pablo’

Crawley’s entrance into the bachelor nation came in 2014 when she left the show as Juan Pablo’s runner up. It’s no secret that Juan Pablo has been called one of ABC’s worst bachelors ever, but not everybody knows just how bad their breakup was. On one of their final dates, Crawley describes Pablo as having made a derogatory and disrespectful comment to her off-camera. When he didn’t select her, she walked away after telling him that not only had she lost respect for him, but also saying, “what you just made me go through? I would never want my children having a father like you.” After literally smirking and saying “ok” in response to every one of her statements, Juan Pablo made a face and simply said, “Glad I didn’t pick her” as she walked off. Juan Pablo, it seems, fits the bill for being “that” toxic ex way too many of us have.This relationship, however, leads her into Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met…

Zack Kalter

Yup, 2014 was filled with two Bachelor nation exes. Their relationship was short-lived—only a week— but because it was broadcasted on national TV, worth a mention.

BENOÎT BEAUSÉJOUR-SAVARD

Clare found love yet again on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 when she met Benoit. Flirtation lead to an innocent romance, which ended when Clare also expressed interest in another contestant. In disappointment, Benoit eliminated himself. Following suit, Clare eliminated herself in the next episode.

The two rekindled their romance off cameras, and Benoit proposed to Clare on camera. On ABC, Clare explained, “I’ve always wanted a man that wouldn’t give up on me,” and told Benoit, “You truly have changed my life because I didn’t even believe in myself.”

Unfortunately, two months later, the two announced their amicable split in an Instagram post:

Benoit has been sure to reach out and wish Clare well on her journey into the world of the Bachelorette.

Mystery Exes

In between those mentioned, Crawley has hinted that there have been others. In a podcast guest appearance on famous blogger “Reality Steve’s” podcast, in 2017, Crawley confirmed that she has dated other bachelor franchise members, but also included that she doesn’t plan on naming any names soon.

Keyword, soon! As all The Bachelor watchers know, the producers have a funny way of bringing these things to light, so we’ll see!