Uber’s New Delivery Services: Must-See Details

Uber is launching new services called Uber Connect and Uber Direct as the ongoing corona pandemic plummets the demand for ride-sharing business. Uber is now focusing on moving items rather than people. Uber Direct will be offering deliveries from places like pharmacies and pet stores while Uber Connect is a same-day courier service that will allow Uber users to send items to one another.

Uber says it’ll offer deliveries of over-the-counter medication from Cabinet stores, while in Portugal it’s working with CTT, the national postal service to deliver parcels. In South Africa, it’s delivering medications and in Australia, it’s working with The Green Cross to deliver pet supplies. Deliveries will be contactless to help prevent any more spread of the virus. Uber Connect is available in over 25 cities across the U.S., Mexico, and Australia. Uber also says that deliveries will not only be same-day but it will also occur without any contact.

The ride-hailing business of Uber is being hit hard by the effects of COVID-19. In some cities, the demand has been reduced by as much as 70 percent with people stopping travel and obeying stay-at-home guidelines. Uber has been trying to help its drivers find other modes of work in other areas of its business or in new companies entirely, launching these new services also assists in finding new jobs for the drivers. Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi commented on the new additions:

“Throughout this crisis, we’ve been looking for new ways our platform can help move essential goods for businesses and consumers, while providing new earning opportunities for drivers. Our primary focus is the immediate: quickly adapting our technology to meet the evolving needs of communities and companies.”

This along with the Uber Eats business launching new partnerships in April to deliver groceries and other items from local stores in France, Spain, and Brazil, the latest new services are Uber’s response to the pandemic as an attempt to facilitate the situation for its communities.