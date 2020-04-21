Bachelor Nation still delivers, even in quarantine.

Madison Prewett, the runner-up turned winner turned ex of the most recent Bachelor, posted a TikTok with a few other girls from Peter Weber’s season. The cute video features Prewett, Tammy Ly, Deandra Kanu, Kiarra Norman, Kelsey Weier and Mykenna Dorn showing off their quarantine makeup skills to “Take Your Man” by Mahogany LOX. The drama, however, takes place where all good drama does… in the comments.

One brave Bachelor Nation citizen dared to comment, “Where is kelly.”

A quick refresher course if you somehow don’t remember: Kelley Flanagan was one of the girls on Weber’s season. Recently, the two have been spotted, as well as TikTok-ing, in quarantine together. Weber recently went on the Viall Files, former Bachelor Nick Viall’s podcast, and spoke about his relationship with Flanagan.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow,” he said.

Now back to what we’re all here for — Prewett’s comment. After the fan asked about Flanagan’s whereabouts, Prewett answered with a simple, “with our ex lol.” This was easily enough to get Bachelor fan pages talking (shoutout @bachelorteaspill).

Furthermore, Ly posted the video to her Instagram story with the caption, “Featuring: women who are too good for Peter lol.”

Poor Pilot Pete. Maybe we’ll see a couple more of his 29 exes on Prewett’s TikTok soon — after all, she did comment, “This was only half the squad !! Couldn’t fit everyone but maybe I’ll do a part 2?!”