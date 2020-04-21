Lady Gaga had only good things to say of Taylor Swift‘s performance at the One World: Together at Home televised concert on April 18.

Swift performed “Soon You’ll Get Better” for the COVID-19 benefit concert curated by Gaga. The song is deeply personal to the Grammy-winner, “I don’t know if I’ll ever play it live,” Swift said upon the song’s release in August. “It’s just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It’s hard to sing. It’s hard to listen to for me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it’s not just about stuff that was pleasant to feel.”

The ballad — which is about her mom, Andrea Swift’s, battle with cancer — was featured on her 2019 album Lover. Gaga praised Swift for her vulnerability during her performance. “This is so beautiful, Taylor,” Gaga said. “Thank you for sharing this vulnerable moment with us. You’re really, really even so much braver in this moment.”

lady gaga talking about taylor swift's #TogetherAtHome performance. legends supporting each other. pic.twitter.com/brURNCs4X2 — LOUISE | like limit (@alluregaga) April 19, 2020

Swift spoke candidly to Variety about her mom’s battle with cancer last year, “Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” she said. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

One World: Together at Home, which also featured performances from Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban and Lizzo, helped raise $127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.