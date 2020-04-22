Best 10 Mood-Boosting Foods To Avoid The Quarantine 15

We all have different ways of coping with the coronavirus quarantine but one thing is for sure: we’re all eating more than we usually would. With nowhere else to go but the kitchen for snacks throughout the day, it’s no surprise that just like the “freshman 15” there is now the “quarantine 15.” And while snacking isn’t necessarily a bad thing, loading up on comfort foods full of sugar, fat, and salt is. What’s even worse than the weight gain is the mood swings that come along with the constant snacking. So instead of reaching for the junk food next time you take a trip to the grocery store or order your groceries online, here are 10 mood-boosting foods that will also help in weight loss.

Eggs

High in protein and will keep you feeling fuller longer while also supplying a sizeable dose of choline, a natural mood enhancer. The yolks also contain amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc and magnesium which are anxiety-fighting compounds.

Yogurt

The stomach is where neurotransmitters are responsible for mood production. Probiotics in any form (sauerkraut, kimchi,etc.) will help keep your stomach happy, but yogurt is one of the most easily sourced of the variety (and easiest on the stomach as well). A brand with vitamin D will provide an extra dose of happiness hormones.

Berries

Fruits keep depression at bay with their antioxidant properties. Berries though hold off oxidative stress and their color comes from anthocyanins which are associated with lower depression risk.

Bananas

High in fiber which keeps your gut healthy and that’s key to avoiding sadness. Bananas are also packed with vitamin B6 which supports neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

Oatmeal

Whole grains help keeps blood sugar levels stable by slowing the body’s digestion of carbs. Oats also contain iron, which deters low energy and mood disorders, and fiber which maintains a happy stomach.

Legumes

This plant-based protein in high in fiber and B vitamins which help regulate mood. Legumes also have other joy-inducing vitamins like iron, magnesium, selenium, and zinc.

Leafy Greens

Any type of vegetable does the job but a salad is a good way to consume a variety of veggies and their vitamins in one bowl. Dark, leafy greens like spinach have a hearty amount of vitamin B folate – a crucial component in curving off depression.

Salmon

This “fatty fish” – which is a type of fat that’s good for you and your mood – contains two kinds of omega-3s: DHA and EPA which are related to lower levels of depression in people who eat salmon a few times a week.

Nuts

Some nut like Brazil nuts, almonds and pine nuts gives an extra serving of joy from their zinc and selenium content. The amino acid tryptophan also produces serotonin. In one study, moderate consumption of nuts was correlated to 23 percent lower risk of depression.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is higher in flavonoids than other kinds of chocolate which means more blood flow to the brain thus the happiness factor. It’s also rich in other feel-good compounds like caffeine, theobromine, and N-acylethanolamine – which is similar to cannabinoids.