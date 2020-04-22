These Are The Top Fitness Trends In The United States Right Now

There’s no right or wrong way to spend your time in quarantine. For some worrying about finances and the health of themselves and loved ones, diet and exercise might be the last priority on their list. However, if diet and exercise are on the top of your priority list right now – there are tons of options to keep up a healthy routine while at home.

With shelter in place rules in effect, at-home fitness is at an all-time high right now. Those that once flocked to gyms, fitness studios, and parks are now finding ways to workout in the safety of their own home. Reports state that fitness equipment sales have increased by 535% since this time last year – an astronomical amount in comparison. Consider yourself lucky if you got your hands on equipment, as many products like exercise bands and weights are sold out or on backorder until further notice. Some people are even opting for pricier options, like the Peleton bike or purchasing at-home workout programs administered by fitness instructors or fitness studios.

If you’d prefer to keep spending to a minimum, opt for free YouTube videos or researching free workout programs being offered right now. Popular studios like Planet Fitness, CorePower Yoga, and Barry’s are offering complimentary online classes so you can still get your workout in with or without the resources.

Starting a new at-home routine can be difficult, especially if you’re not used to it. With so many different kinds of workouts on the market right now, it can be tricky to find the ones that are best for you and your body. A new study done by Health-Ade Kombucha looks in-depth at the top-searched fitness trends in the United States. The study found that weight training, circuit training, and HIIT are what Americans are searching for the most respectively. On the flip side, yoga, pilates, and cycling were some of the least searched fitness trends.

While personal training might not be the most practical method of exercise right now as we follow social distancing guidelines, there was still a surprising interest in it.

Sooner or later we’ll be back in our regular routines pre-COVID-19 and heading back to our favorite gyms and fitness studios. However, there’s a great chance a large majority of us will discover a newfound love with at-home fitness and want to keep at their quarantine routine moving forward.