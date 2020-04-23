Keke Palmer Announced A ‘True Jackson, VP’ Reboot On TikTok

|

Keke Palmer just hinted that a True Jackson, VP reboot is in the works, and I am not okay right now.

The former Nickelodeon star posted a TikTok dancing to the iconic theme song with the caption, “When they cancelled True Jackson prematurely just to reboot it in 2021.” Palmer also wrote “Congrats! Another reboot!” with a crying emoji under the video.

In case you need a refresher: True Jackson, VP aired on Nickelodeon from 2008 to 2011 and followed Palmer’s character (True Jackson if you haven’t caught on yet or really just don’t remember anything from the late 2000s) as she worked her dream job — vice president of a youth apparel line. The catch? True is a 15-year-old high school student. The hit show also starred Ashley Argota and Matt Shively as True’s best friends, Robbie Amell as her crush, Danielle Bisutti as her mean co-worker and Greg Proops as her boss. None of Palmer’s co-stars have reacted to her TikTok yet. Nickelodeon also hasn’t commented on what’s going on with the reboot, so all we have to go on is Palmer’s TikTok. Although, that’s all fans really need to start freaking out.

Another former Nick show, Big Time Rush, also seemingly confirmed a reunion and new music recently. We’re truly living in the time of Nickelodean reunions.

Also, can someone please tell Sam from Glee that True Jackson is possibly getting a reboot? Thanks!

Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s Son For His Third Birthday
Read More:
NewsKeke Palmer,nickelodeon,tv shows
  • 10614935101348454