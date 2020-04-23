Keke Palmer just hinted that a True Jackson, VP reboot is in the works, and I am not okay right now.

The former Nickelodeon star posted a TikTok dancing to the iconic theme song with the caption, “When they cancelled True Jackson prematurely just to reboot it in 2021.” Palmer also wrote “Congrats! Another reboot!” with a crying emoji under the video.

Congrats! Another reboot! Y’all made this happen 😭🥴💀 pic.twitter.com/DMya576Dal — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 21, 2020

In case you need a refresher: True Jackson, VP aired on Nickelodeon from 2008 to 2011 and followed Palmer’s character (True Jackson if you haven’t caught on yet or really just don’t remember anything from the late 2000s) as she worked her dream job — vice president of a youth apparel line. The catch? True is a 15-year-old high school student. The hit show also starred Ashley Argota and Matt Shively as True’s best friends, Robbie Amell as her crush, Danielle Bisutti as her mean co-worker and Greg Proops as her boss. None of Palmer’s co-stars have reacted to her TikTok yet. Nickelodeon also hasn’t commented on what’s going on with the reboot, so all we have to go on is Palmer’s TikTok. Although, that’s all fans really need to start freaking out.

TRUE JACKSON VP reboot in the works at Nickelodeon, to debut in 2021. pic.twitter.com/jRk7NfVweb — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) April 22, 2020

So they really rebooted True Jackson VP!!!!! As in TRUE JACKSON VP is coming back! pic.twitter.com/43BhXCcUPT — Rowlandstone 💎 (@localblackicon) April 21, 2020

big time rush reunion and true jackson vp reboot announcement this week… i love it here pic.twitter.com/yPEayrVsNw — sum⁷ (@chaerseok) April 22, 2020

Another former Nick show, Big Time Rush, also seemingly confirmed a reunion and new music recently. We’re truly living in the time of Nickelodean reunions.

Also, can someone please tell Sam from Glee that True Jackson is possibly getting a reboot? Thanks!

WHO’S GONNA TELL SAM TRUE JACKSON VP IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/A1SGypfWUW — cait (@outrspceafi) April 22, 2020