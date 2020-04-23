Musician Wiz Khalifa unexpectedly dropped a new mixed tape this week titled ‘The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa’ which purposefully released on April 20. The artist is known for his famous songs ‘Black And Yellow’ and his collaboration for the Fat & Furious song “See You Again’ with musician Charlie Puth. More recently, the rapper has also taken to acting. Khalifa played Death in the Apple+ original series ‘Dickenson’.

Khalifa decided to make his mixed tape a collaborative project with only one song not having a collaborator. Some of the great artists featured on his tracks include Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Logic, and more. The artist’s newest mixtape comes 10 years to date since his EP release titled ‘Kush and Orange Juice’ which kickstarted his music career.

Listen To The Mixtape On Spotify

Stream The EP On Youtube

Wiz Khalifa’s ‘The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa’ EP Tracklist

Y U Mad (Ft, Megan Thee Stallion, Mustard, & Ty Dollar Sign) Out In Space (Ft. Quavo) Still Wiz Bammer (Ft. Mustard) Contact (Ft. Tyga) Clouds In The Air (Ft. K Camp) High Today (Ft. Logic)