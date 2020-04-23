Makeup products can get pretty expensive. Everyday beauty products like foundation and mascara can cost upwards of $30, and for something you will finish quickly or need to replace in a couple of months, the beauty bills can rack up quickly. Here are six drugstore products that actually out-perform their higher-priced competitors and don’t break the bank.

This lightweight base product is the perfect everyday tinted moisturizer to even out and brighten your skin tone while still letting your natural skin shine through. Made with aloe and cucumber extract, this sheer formula delivers moisture for up to eight hours of wear and gives a smoothing effect.

This concealer has been on the market for years, and makeup artists still rave about it to this day. Free of oils and waxes this supersaturated liquid concealer covers redness, discoloration, and blemishes without looking or feeling cakey.

Bronzers are known to be a tricky product. Some are too gray, some are too orange, others can look streaky and chalky. This bronzer is infused with Murumuru, Cupuacu, and Tucuma butter which give the product a silky, blendable texture that is the answer to a perfect beachy sun-kissed tan.

Adored by all, this best selling blush formula is a no-fuss way of adding color to your cheeks. All you need to do is blend a couple of drops onto the highest points of your face for a dewy and luminous flush. Available in a range of six different shades, you can even mix and match your own.

This mascara provides instant and dramatic lashes, perfect for people who love a volumized and lifted look! The innovative brush features long and short plastic bristles to open and lift the eye, providing a doe-eyed effect. This no clump formula is available in both black and black brown.

These nourishing lip balms are lightweight and luxurious. Infused with responsibly sourced shea and cocoa butter to soothe and hydrate, these lip butters are the perfect lip balm to heal your lips or great to apply as a base before your favorite lip product. Available in three different scents: Vanilla & Clove, Rosemary & Lemon, and Orange Blossom & Pistachio.