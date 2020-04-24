Whether in quarantine, having a family movie night, or zoom movie night with friends, here are 11 unusual documentaries that are sure to change things up in your suggestions list on Netflix and Hulu.

‘Screwball’ (2018)

Billy Corben’s true-crime dramedy goes into investigation into the MLB’s infamous doping scandal involving a clinician and his most famous client: the New York Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez. Available to stream on Netflix.

‘Shirkers’ (2018)

Following the journey behind teenage Sandi Tan and her friends Sophie and Jasmine as they shot Singapore’s first indie – a road movie called “Shirkers” – with their American mentor, Georges Cardona. Once shooting wrapped up, Georges disappears with all the footage. Available to stream on Netflix.

‘The Battered Bastards of Baseball’ (2014)

A Netflix original documentary covering the true story of the Portland Mavericks, an independent baseball team of underdogs established by actor Bing Russell in the 1970s. Available to stream on Netflix.

‘Sour Grapes’ (2016)

A film that digs into the mysteries of Rudy Kurniawan’s fraudster operations as a wine collector while taking the auction scene by storm. Embraced as a charming raconteur with an unmatched palate for identifying wines, the film recognizes the lasting impact he had on elite oenophiles and an appreciation for his artistry. Available to stream on Netflix.

‘Cutie and the Boxer’ (2013)

A candid New York love story that explores the 40-year marriage of boxing painter, Ushio Shinohara and his wife, Noriko. With her anxious to shed the overbearing role as her husband’s assistant, Noriko discovers an identity of her own. Available to stream on Netflix.

‘Framing John DeLorean’ (2019)

The story of John DeLorean recounts the life and legend of the controversial automaker, following his rise through the ranks of General Motors, his quest to build a sports car to conquer the world, and his fall from grace on charges of cocaine trafficking. Available to stream on Hulu.

‘Cold Case Hammarskjold’ (2019)

Danish journalist, filmmaker, and provocateur Mads Brügger leads an investigation to unearth the truth about the United Nations secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld’s mysterious plane crash in 1961. Available to stream on Hulu.

‘The Amazing Johnathan Documentary’ (2019)

Filmmaker Ben Berman struggles to separate truth from illusion in the seemingly ordinary profile following the final tour of a dying magician. Available to stream on Hulu.

‘Three Identical Strangers’ (2018)

Three complete strangers in New York accidentally discover that they are identical triplets, separated at birth in 1980. The 19-year-olds’ reunion stirs international fame but also uncovers a major and disturbing secret. Available to stream on Hulu.

‘Tickled’ (2016)

Reporter David Farrier stumbles upon a bizarre “competitive endurance tickling” video online and reaches out to the company to get more on the story. With his identity mocked from the company, Farrier persists and uncovers the empire known for harassing and harming the lives of those who protest their involvement in these films. Available to stream on Hulu.

‘Hail Satan?’ (2019)

Penny Lane documents the rise of the Satanic Temple, one of the most controversial religious movements in American history. The film follows advocates as they challenge “religious freedom” initiatives across the U.S. Available to stream on Hulu.