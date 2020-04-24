Mark Ruffalo is getting nostalgic. The actor posted a throwback pic of himself with Jennifer Garner in their iconic movie, 13 Going on 30.

His anniversary post highlighted the real star of the movie — Razzles, which used to be all the rage.

Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time 🍬 pic.twitter.com/FnvwKDN8BF — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 23, 2020

“Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time,” he wrote on Twitter.

As you probably know, 13 Going on 30 follows Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, as she magically wakes up 30-years-old after wishing for it on her 13th birthday. In her new adult life, Jenna works at her favorite fashion magazine with the most popular girl from her school (Judy Greer) as her new BFF. The only thing missing from her new life is her old best friend Matty, played by Ruffalo. They also eat a lot of Razzles.

Fans were quick to celebrate movie’s 16th anniversary.

13 GOING ON 30 released 16 years ago today pic.twitter.com/E57d1y0e64 — 🏳️‍🌈Ms. Marya E. Gates 🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) April 23, 2020

Happy 16th birthday to 13 Going on 30. This is the look that made me fall in love with Mark Ruffalo pic.twitter.com/DmGDOOgocL — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 23, 2020

13 going on 30 (2004) will forever be one of my favorite coming of age movies pic.twitter.com/Ml0V12qm9O — izabelle (@meredithsgrwy) April 23, 2020

13 Going on 30 was originally released in 2004, but it’s become a classic rom-com over the past 16 years. Grammy winner Ariana Grande paid tribute to the film by reenacting scenes from it, and other classics like Legally Blonde and Mean Girls, in her “thank u, next” music video.

As for a sequel, it doesn’t seem like that will be happening anytime soon — at least not with the original cast. Garner joked on Good Morning America, “What, like, ’15 Going on 50?’ Let’s simmer down and then let’s leave well enough alone.”

Now, please go watch 13 Going on 30 and eat some Razzles. Thank you.