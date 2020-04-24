Tom Hanks truly is the best celebrity of them all.

8-year-old Corona DeVries sent Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, a letter after finding out they were diagnosed with COVID-19. DeVries, an Australian native, had been dealing with bullies at school because of his first name. “Coronavirus — they kept on saying that, and I get really mad,” he said of the kids at school.

Hanks wasted no time in responding to DeVries.

“Dear Friend Corona,

Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful! Thank you for being such a good friend — friends make friends feel good when they are down.

I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already — and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better. You know, you are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona — like the ring around the sun, a crown.

I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back — with you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back.”

A handwritten note on the letter read, “you got a friend in me,” a reference to Hanks’ Toy Story movies. Hanks, whose hobby is collecting typewriters, also sent a Corona brand typewriter to DeVries for him to write back with.

“It’s awesome,” DeVries said of the typewriter. “It’s so old it must have belonged to someone before they gave it to Tom Hanks.”

In an interview with the Australian morning show, Today, DeVries said he hadn’t yet written his response to Hanks, but he will soon.

Hanks and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Australia, where he was set to begin filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. Hanks will be playing Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker when filming picks back up.

The couple spent time in self-quarantine in Australia before returning to Los Angeles in late March.