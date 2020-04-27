It looks like Kanye West is officially a billionaire. West has become the latest member of the growing list of billionaires in the world mostly thanks to the success of his Adidas Yeezy shoe collections. In fact, the popular sneaker brand itself did over a billion dollars in sales just last year. Within the past years, West has ventured out into several other business endeavors other than music. Find what ventures West has invested in below.

The musician owns a stake in the music streaming company Tidal. The rapper owns a creative content company, Donda, named in honor of his late mother. He has also added fashion designer to his repertoire. Within the past several years, West’s Yeezy brand has expanded into the world of ready-to-wear high fashion. The rapper has also purchased a ranch with livestock in Wyoming which the family frequents for vacation and the holidays.

West, however, is not the first billionaire in the family. Sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, made the cover of Forbes Magazine in early 2019 as the youngest self-made billionaire in America. Jenner who was only 21 at the time is an entrepreneur known for her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.