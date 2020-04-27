The family of late musician Juice Wrld has released a post-humous song by the artist titled ‘Righteous’. Juice Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, was an up and coming rapper in the music scene until his track ‘Lucid Dreams’ put him on the map. The song went viral on Spotify and has been streamed on the platform over one billion times. Since then, Higgins went on to put out several albums and collaborate with artists such as Travis Scott and Eminem. In December 2019, the musician who was 21 at the time, experienced a seizure on a flight to Chicago and died of underlying drug complications at a nearby hospital.
The musician’s mother, Carmela Wallace, is now creating a foundation called the Live Free 999 Fund to help support young people struggling with mental their mental health. The organization will provide support to youths in underserved communities and focus on normalizing the stigmas surrounding depression, anxiety, and addiction. The fund also hopes to provide individuals with positive outlets and passions in the same way that Higgins adored music.
Watch the video for ‘Righteous’ below.
[Intro]
I will (Will)
I will (I will)
I will
Oh-ooh (Oh-ooh)
Uh (Uh)
[Chorus]
All white Gucci suit, I’m feeling righteous, yeah
I know that the truth is hard to digest, yeah
Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah
Codeine runneth over on my nightstand
Takin’ medicine to fix all of the damage
My anxiety the size of a planet (Yeah, ooh)
Holes in my skull, over time
My heart’s over ice (Woah)
[Verse 1]
Over ice, I’m freezing
Beautiful eyes, deceiving
We may die this evening
Coughing, wheezing, bleeding
High, I’m an anxious soul
Blood moons are my eyes, stay low
Red and black, they glow
Under attack, in my soul
When it’s my time, I’ll know
Never seen a hell so cold
Yeah, we’ll make it out, I’ll know
We’ll run right through the flames, let’s go (Go)
[Chorus]
All white Gucci suit, I’m feeling righteous, yeah
I know that the truth is hard to digest, yeah
Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah
Codeine runneth over on my nightstand
Taking medicine to fix all of the damage
My anxiety the size of a planet (Yeah, ooh)
Holes in my skull, over time
My heart’s over ice (Woah, uh)
[Verse 2]
I’m in too deep
Can’t swim like me
We’re drowning, so I will see
My demons ten feet, under me
Inhale, exhale, but I can’t breathe
Too busy drinking codeine doin’ high speeds
Crash, pour a four, sip it slow, make the time pass
Take a pill for the thrill, have a relapse
Devil in my head tryna run gym laps
I ain’t tryna race, he don’t even know me like that
[Chorus]
All white Gucci suit, I’m feeling righteous
I know that the truth is hard to digest
Five or six pills in my right hand
Codeine runneth over on my nightstand
Taking medicine to fix all of the damage
My anxiety the size of a planet (Yeah, ooh)
Holes in my skull, over time
My heart’s over ice (Woah)
[Outro]
I will see