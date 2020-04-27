The family of late musician Juice Wrld has released a post-humous song by the artist titled ‘Righteous’. Juice Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, was an up and coming rapper in the music scene until his track ‘Lucid Dreams’ put him on the map. The song went viral on Spotify and has been streamed on the platform over one billion times. Since then, Higgins went on to put out several albums and collaborate with artists such as Travis Scott and Eminem. In December 2019, the musician who was 21 at the time, experienced a seizure on a flight to Chicago and died of underlying drug complications at a nearby hospital.

The musician’s mother, Carmela Wallace, is now creating a foundation called the Live Free 999 Fund to help support young people struggling with mental their mental health. The organization will provide support to youths in underserved communities and focus on normalizing the stigmas surrounding depression, anxiety, and addiction. The fund also hopes to provide individuals with positive outlets and passions in the same way that Higgins adored music.

Watch the video for ‘Righteous’ below.

[Intro]

I will (Will)

I will (I will)

I will

Oh-ooh (Oh-ooh)

Uh (Uh)

[Chorus]

All white Gucci suit, I’m feeling righteous, yeah

I know that the truth is hard to digest, yeah

Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah

Codeine runneth over on my nightstand

Takin’ medicine to fix all of the damage

My anxiety the size of a planet (Yeah, ooh)

Holes in my skull, over time

My heart’s over ice (Woah)

[Verse 1]

Over ice, I’m freezing

Beautiful eyes, deceiving

We may die this evening

Coughing, wheezing, bleeding

High, I’m an anxious soul

Blood moons are my eyes, stay low

Red and black, they glow

Under attack, in my soul

When it’s my time, I’ll know

Never seen a hell so cold

Yeah, we’ll make it out, I’ll know

We’ll run right through the flames, let’s go (Go)

[Verse 2]

I’m in too deep

Can’t swim like me

We’re drowning, so I will see

My demons ten feet, under me

Inhale, exhale, but I can’t breathe

Too busy drinking codeine doin’ high speeds

Crash, pour a four, sip it slow, make the time pass

Take a pill for the thrill, have a relapse

Devil in my head tryna run gym laps

I ain’t tryna race, he don’t even know me like that

[Outro]

I will see