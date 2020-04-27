Nicola Peltz is an actress most notably for her role as Bradley Martin in Bates Motel and Tessa in Transformers: Age Of Extinction. However, she did not always think she wanted to in showbiz. When younger, the actress wanted to become a professional ice hockey player for a women’s team. The 25-year-old actress is also the daughter of billionaire business mogul, Nelson Peltz.

Peltz is set to be featured in several new projects this year. The actress is set to be featured in the tv series titled When The Street Lights Go Out, as well as movie Above The Line alongside actors Taryn Manning and Cedric The Entertainer.

Justin Bieber

Peltz and Justin Bieber dated in 2016. The couple’s romance was short-lived and speculated to only have lasted about a month. While they were together, Peltz and Bieber were frequently photographed dining at various restaurants in Los Angeles. In 2018, Bieber tied the knot with his on-and-off-again girlfriend, fashion model, Hailey Baldwin.

Anwar Hadid

Peltz and Anwar Hadid were in a relationship from early 2017 to mid-2018. Hadid is a fashion model signed with IMG who has walked the runway for New York Fashion Week and was the face of Hugo Boss for the 2017 campaign. He is the younger brother of fashion models, Bella and Gigi Hadid. The couple silently parted and not long after, Hadid was spotted making out with Kendall Jenner at the Council Of Fashion Designers Of America Awards, prompting Peltz to unfollow the entire Hadid family on Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham

Most recently, Peltz has been romantically linked to Brooklyn Beckham. Brooklyn is the son of British soccer player, David Beckham, and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham. The celebs started dating at the end of 2019 and made their relationship status Instagram official in early 2020. The couple had met years ago and reconnected unexpectedly at Coachella in 2019. Even during quarantine, the celebs appear to still have a rock-solid relationship, frequently posting pictures and adoring messages to each other.