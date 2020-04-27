The Sephora spring sale is close to coming to end. The spring sale is one of two times a year where shoppers can get a discount while picking up their favorite beauty items. Sephora Insiders receive a 10% discount until 4/27, the VIB tier receives a 15% discount until 4/29, and Rouge members receive 20% off until 5/1. Make sure to apply the promo code SPRINGSAVE to your order to receive your discount.

This new launch from Summer Fridays is a lush lip mask to restore and nourish lips. The product is made with hydrating shea oil to boost shine, is 100% vegan, and has a natural vanilla flavor. This lip mask can be used as a traditional lip balm or applied thickly for an overnight treatment.

This multi-tasking miracle detangler works to smooth, moisturize, add shine, repair split ends, and prep for styling. Made with argan oil, bamboo extract, and pro-vitamin B5 this leave-in conditioner will work to nourish all hair types. Can be used on both wet and dry hair.

This new bi-phase serum from Fresh is made with plant squalane and rose water to help soothe and hydrate dry skin. All you need to do is shake the bottle before application to combine the products’ ingredients and gently pat into clean skin for a visibly plumped dewy skin. This serum should be applied before moisturizer for maximum results.

A cult favorite, the Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream, (pronounced boom-boom) is a staple product to pick-up or finally try out during the sale. Made with caffeine called guarana, this silky and hydrating cream helps to tighten and smooth the look of skin. Notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla leave a warm and sweet fragrance reminiscent of summer on the skin.

The latest launch from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty features ultra-blendable cream blush and bronzers. These cheek products are a non-greasy, light as air formula that instantly melt into the skin. Both products are sheer formulas that can be built up to the desired intensity and are available in an array of different undertones to complement all skin tones.

In need of a skincare regimen that won’t break the bank? The Inkey List has you covered. This skincare brand features a range of countless affordable products to hydrate and brighten your skin on the daily. Some of their best-sellers include their Oat Cleansing Balm, Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum, and the Caffeine Eye Cream.

The Dyson Corrale is the first of its kind. The Corrale is the first-ever cordless straightener, made with flexing plates made of manganese copper alloy let this straightener grip onto hair and shape around it providing maximum strength, flexibility, and thermal conduction. This technology is proven to produce less frizz and flyaways and contributes 50 percent less breakage than standard hair straighteners.