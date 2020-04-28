Beyoncé did not only lift our spirits with her iconic Lion-King Disney-Sing-A-Long, but she’s also lifting the spirits of essential workers by donating $6 Million to combat the effects COVID-19 is taking on their Mental Health.

Queen Bey’s BeyGood foundation announced on Thursday 23rd April 2020, that the money will be going to a series of organizations that are providing relief and aid to essential workers who are on the frontline of the pandemic.

BeyGood warned that COVID-19 was having a disproportionate impact on black Americans, “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,” said the foundation in a statement.

Beyoncé also teamed up with Twitter Founder, Jack Dorsey’s relief fund #startsmall to donate to the National Alliance in Mental Health, University of California and local community-based organisations working to provide COVID-19 Care Packages, which focus on mental health tools and resources to fight anxiety and depression.

Queen Bey also appeared on the One World: Together at Home Concert during the weekend and paid tribute to medical staff, describing them as “true heroes.”