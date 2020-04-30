Looks like Gigi and Zayn are having a girl!

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed the balloon strings at supermodel Gigi Hadid‘s 25th birthday party were pink and blue. Of course, once news broke that Hadid was expecting her first child with former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, this could only mean her birthday party doubled as a gender reveal party. Her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid, were also in attendance.

To be clear, Hadid herself hasn’t confirmed or denied any rumors about being pregnant, let alone the sex of the baby. As expected, this didn’t stop fans from predicting she was having a boy because she was holding the balloon with the blue string in her Instagram post, though. According to Entertainment Tonight, these celebrity internet sleuths are wrong, because the couple is expecting a girl. Again, no one in the Hadid or Malik family has confirmed or denied these rumors yet, so take it all with a grain of salt.

Hadid spoke about becoming a mother in an interview with i-D magazine back in February. “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full-time cooking!”

Mohamed Hadid, Gigi’s father, said he doesn’t like to “talk about family affairs in public” when asked about his daughter’s possible pregnancy.

“Let me digest it and talk to her first ’cause I’m not sure if it’s real or not,” he said. “If she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy. That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one. As of now, I’m not sure, so that’s why I can’t give an answer.”

Hadid was also linked to Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron over the summer, until they split in October 2019. Cameron shut down claims he was the father of her child on an Instagram live. “Y’all are wrong in the comments,” he said. “Y’all are terrible.”

Hadid and Malik began dating in November 2015 before briefly splitting up in March 2018, only to get back together. The couple broke up again in January 2019, then got back together later that year. They officially announced they were a thing again in Valentine’s Day Instagram post. Truly romantic.