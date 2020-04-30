If you’ve ever weirdly shipped Jimmy Fallon and Kate Hudson together, you might have been on to something. Hudson jokingly called Fallon out for saying he could have dated her during a segment on his show.

Here’s what happened: circa December 2019, Fallon had Margot Robbie on The Tonight Show for what he thought was going to be a harmless, fun game of “Loaded Questions.” Instead, he ended up answering the question “do you have a co-star you thought you could have dated, but didn’t?” with his Almost Famous co-star, Kate Hudson. Turns out, Hudson had “like 100 people” send her that clip.

Hudson said she had no idea he was into her like that at the time. “I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I’s relationship and friendship because you gave me no indication,” she said.

“I felt [I gave] a little indication,” Fallon replied. “I thought we were good together. We were good buddies. We hung out all the time.”

Here’s where we get some Nicole Kidman flashbacks; Hudson revealed she would have dated him if he had just asked her out.

“Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move I would have totally gone there,” she said.

Fallon, probably still processing what he just heard from Penny Lane herself, replied, “No, you wouldn’t have!”

“Yes of course!” Hudson insisted. “I remember thinking to myself like, ‘Why has Jimmy never made a move?’ And then I just kind of realized, ‘Oh, he’s not into me like that.’ I was just like ‘Okay, well whatever.’ And so, then I met Chris [Robinson].”

A little Hudson history for you — she and The Black Crowes frontman, Chris Robinson were married in 2000 and split seven years later. They also share their 16-year-old son, Ryder Robinson (who Hudson is quarantining with now).

“I was a single girl in New York and life was what it was,” Hudson said. “If you would’ve been like, ‘Hey,’ you know, who knows, our whole life trajectory could have been different, Jimmy.”

It could have been, but both Fallon and Hudson agreed everything turned out the way it was meant to.

“Everything turned out perfectly,” Fallon said.

“Exactly the way it was supposed to,” Hudson agreed.

So, by my count, that’s both Nicole Kidman (yes, basically the same thing happened with her) and Kate Hudson that Jimmy Fallon could have dated if he’d made his move. My money’s on Jennifer Aniston next.