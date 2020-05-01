Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are teaming up to give us some new music during quarantine.

The pair announced their new single “Stuck With U” will be dropping on May 8. In case that’s a little too long for their fans to wait, Bieber also told his fans to expect an announcement at 10 p.m. PST on May 1. Grande responded, “see you there, everybody.” The single will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation during the COVID-19 pandemic and is available for pre-order here.

“Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th.”



“Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”



Grande also took to Instagram to share the news, and to share how the proceeds from their song will benefit those in need. “All net proceeds from the sales and streams of “Stuck With U” will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation,” she wrote.

As for the mysterious announcement the “Yummy” singer wanted his fans to stick around for, he posted on Twitter that the instrumental for “so you can be part of this” is dropping May 1.

Check back later today for the instrumental so you can be a part of this — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 1, 2020

Bieber was forced to postpone his Changes tour due to the pandemic. The tour was originally supposed to kick off on May 14 in Seattle. Changes was released in February 2020.

This isn’t the first time Bieber and Grande have teamed up — both singers worked together on “What Do You Mean (Remix)” in 2015.

Bieber also joined Grande during her 2019 Coachella performance for a rendition of his hit song “Sorry.”