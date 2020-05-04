Being a mom is hard work, and often than not they don’t receive the credit they deserve. This Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, make sure to treat your mother to a gift that will put a smile on her face. Meaningful gifts don’t always have to be the most extravagant or expensive – sometimes it’s better to go back to the classics. Here are 5 foolproof Mother’s Day gifts that any hard working Mom would be happy to enjoy!

Pandora Jewelry

Jewelry is always a special gift to give. Pandora Jewelry offers high-quality earrings, necklaces, and rings, but they are most known for their iconic customizable charm bracelets. With hundreds of different charms to choose from, this mother’s day, gift your mom a customized bracelet that celebrates the milestone and special moments you have shared in life.

Luxurious Lip Balms

Luxury lip balms from brands like Fresh and Dior are a great gift to help your mom feel pampered! The options are endless, so whether they are tinted or scented you will be able to find one that you know your mom will enjoy!

Assorted Chocolates

A box of chocolates has been given a bad rap, but this gift is classic and perfect for someone with a sweet tooth! Godiva, Ferrero Rocher, Fannie May, and Lindt offer great assortment samplers and endless amounts of flavors. Gift boxes range anywhere from $6 to $15 meaning that this gift won’t break the bank!

While you can’t take your mom out to her favorite restaurant, you can still treat her to a nice glass of wine! Support local wine shops that are in your neighborhood or take a different route by buying Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s #QuarantineWine. The celebs teamed up with Nocking Point Wines to create the cleverly named wine, and 100% of the proceeds go to COVID relief fund organizations. Your #QuarantineWine will not only be a nice treat for mom but a thoughtful gift with greater meaning.

A New Book

These days most of us are finding some spare time, and while mothers are sure to still be busy they deserve to take a break and relax too. A new book is a great way to be transported into a different world and unwind. Another great option would be to pick a book from a celebrity book club. Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Sarah Jessica Parker all have their own monthly reading picks where they discuss the book and speak with the author via platforms like Instagram and Youtube. Readers can also submit their own questions they might have for the author.