Rapper Drake is back with a new mixtape titled ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’. After the release of his singles Toosie Slide, Chicago Freestyle, and War in the months of March and April, fans were quick to speculate that a new album would be coming soon. The three singles had already created major buzz. Billboard announced that Drake was the first male artist to ever debut three songs to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

The Toronto native now proudly boasts a total of seven mixed tapes. The latest featuring artists such as Chris Brown, Future, Giveon, and Playboi Carti. That artist also announced that his sixth studio album would, in fact, be coming out sometime during summer 2020. Drakes’s last album, Scorpion, which released in late July of 2018 gave us instant classics like ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Nice For What’, so we can be sure that his next one will only be more impressive.

Stream the mixtape on Spotify.

Listen on Youtube.

Dark Lanes Demo Tapes Tracklist

Deep Pockets When To Say When Chicago Freestyle (ft.Giveon) Not You Too (ft. Chris Brown) Toosie Slide Desires (ft. Future) Time Flies Landed D4L by Future, Drake, & Young Thug Pain 1993 (ft. Playboi Carti) Losses From Florida with Love Demons (ft. Fivio Foreign & Sosa Geek) War