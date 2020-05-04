After almost fifteen years since its first release, the infamous Twilight book series that captured the hearts of pre-teens and teen girls everywhere is finally coming back with another book. Written by author Stephenie Meyer, the best-selling saga told the story of a young teenage girl, Bella Swan, who quickly fell in love with a mysterious and secretive classmate, Edward Cullen. The series became a worldwide phenomenon, and shortly after the books were adapted for the big screen. Actors Kristin Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner rose to superstardom after their character portrays in the film.

The new book titled ‘Midnight Sun’ will be a prequel to the series told entirely from the perspective of Edward Cullen. When speaking to Good Morning America Meyer shared, “I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of ‘Midnight Sun’ on August 4. It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully, this book can be a distraction from the real world.”

Although Meyer had hesitations about releasing the novel in the midst of a pandemic, fans have already expressed their excitement for the book and have agreed that it’s arrival couldn’t have come at a better time. Although the era for Twilight fandom has died down, younger generations have been able to discover the book series through social media and find the movies on online streaming services.