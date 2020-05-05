Top 5 Best Gifts To Give In A Quarantine World

These days we have been spending a lot of time inside, which might make gift giving a little trickier than usual. In the age of self-isolation, gifts should provide relaxation, entertainment, and still feel somewhat luxurious. Here is a roundup of five fool-proof gift ideas that anyone would love while living in quarantine.

Home Fragrance

Home fragrance is a great way to brighten and uplift your home. Products like fragrance diffusers and candles instantly create an ambiance and transform any room to make it feel cozier. For someone who appreciates a more natural route try gifting an oil diffuser paired with a set of essential oils.

Luxury Loungewear

Loungewear has now become a staple in everyone’s lives. From walks around the neighborhood to business Zoom meetings, everyone has adopted a casual wardrobe. To make it feel even more special, gift your loved one a quality piece of loungewear that will last a long time. Other great items to gift include robes, slippers, and pajamas too!

Cafe Quality Coffee Machine

This is the perfect gift for the coffee addict dreaming over the next time they can sip an iced caramel macchiato at their favorite coffee shop. There are a countless number of different coffee machines on the market that create great cups of joe, and some of our favorite brands include Nespresso, Hamilton Beach, Ninja, and Breville.

Fitness Tracker

Fitness watches are a great device to incorporate into your everyday life! These gadgets can track your heart rate, fitness activity, monitor your sleeping habits, and much more. Overall, fitness trackers and watches are a great way to keep track of your habits and health during this stressful time.

Streaming Subscription

With more time on our hands to relax and unwind we are binge-watching shows faster than ever. A great gift idea is a paid membership to a video streaming service subscription. These days there is a handful to choose from classics like Netflix and Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, to newcomers like Disney+ and Quibi.