Taylor Swift is making a difference, one person at a time.

The Grammy-Award winning singer gifted Whitney Hilton a bunch of Lover merch and a handwritten thank-you note for her 30th birthday. Not only is Hilton a Swiftie, but she’s also a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. During the height of New York’s COVID-19 pandemic, Hilton volunteered to help at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

She returned home to a birthday celebration and a gift from Swift. “I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” Hilton wrote on Twitter.

“I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously,” Swift wrote in her letter.

“Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor.”

In an Intermountain Healthcare blog post from April, Hilton wrote about what it was like to work in New York.

“This is a humbling experience. I have so much to say but almost too overwhelmed to say it all. New York has been hit HARD. The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help. This is crisis mode like I’ve never seen. This is an incredible experience, albeit the hardest thing I’ve ever done AND equally the most rewarding.”

She also wrote: “One thing I want to SCREAM from the rooftops is that if you could see what we see here, you’d do ANYTHING humanly possible to prevent it.”

Swift also helped fans out by giving $3,000 to Swifties struggling to pay their bills due to coronavirus.

“Holly, you’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor,” she wrote to Holly Turner, one of the fans to receive $3,000. Turner was afraid she wouldn’t be able to afford to live in NYC anymore, but Swift changed that for her.

“I wasn’t going to be able to stay in my apartment after May if it weren’t for this,” Turner said. “I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful.”