The 5 Gorgeous Cinco de Mayo Makeup Looks to Try

Cinco de Mayo fiestas are the perfect time to try out some eye-catching makeup looks. From colourful ombre eyeliner, Mexican flag eyeshadow looks to a bold red lip. Scroll on to get some makeup ideas for your at-home celebration. Viva Mexico!

Look 1:

Bring in the Cinco de Mayo festival vibe with this statement eyeshadow look. Finish off this head-turning beauty look with a glossy red lip.

Look 2:

Kick off this Cinco de Mayo fiesta with glittery eyeshadow and a red lip. Accompany your festive-ready look by adding fun & colourful earrings for an effortlessly cute look.

Look 3:

Add a creative twist to celebrate the festivities with a cool skull makeup look.

Look 4:

Standout by going for a Mexican-inspired sarape look!

Look 5:

Bring your glam on this festival with this gorgeous floral eyeshadow look. To nail this look, make sure that you use colours inspired by the Mexican flag.