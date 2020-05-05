The 5 Gorgeous Cinco de Mayo Makeup Looks to Try

Cinco de Mayo fiestas are the perfect time to try out some eye-catching makeup looks. From colourful ombre eyeliner, Mexican flag eyeshadow looks to a bold red lip. Scroll on to get some makeup ideas for your at-home celebration. Viva Mexico!
Look 1:
Bring in the Cinco de Mayo festival vibe with this statement eyeshadow look. Finish off this head-turning beauty look with a glossy red lip.
Look 2:
Kick off this Cinco de Mayo fiesta with glittery eyeshadow and a red lip. Accompany your festive-ready look by adding fun & colourful earrings for an effortlessly cute look.
Look 3:
Add a creative twist to celebrate the festivities with a cool skull makeup look.
Look 4:
Standout by going for a Mexican-inspired sarape look!
Look 5:
Bring your glam on this festival with this gorgeous floral eyeshadow look. To nail this look, make sure that you use colours inspired by the Mexican flag.