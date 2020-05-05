Twilight fans, it’s our time to shine (Edward would be so proud).

Stephenie Meyer, the author of the teen vampire series, announced she’s finally releasing the Twilight prequel, Midnight Sun on August 4. The prequel’s manuscript was leaked online back in 2008 before Meyer had a chance to release it. This, of course, didn’t really inspire her to continue writing, so Midnight Sun was lost to Twilight fans everywhere indefinitely. At the time, Meyer said it was “a huge violation of my rights as an author, not to mention me as a human being.”

“If I tried to write Midnight Sun now, in my current frame of mind, James [a vampire tracking Bella] would probably win and all the Cullens would die, which wouldn’t dovetail too well with the original story,” she said after the leak.

Luckily, enough time has passed since the incident, and Meyer is ready to release the prequel this year. She stopped by Good Morning America to announce the news to the (slightly older) Twilight fandom.

“Good morning, America and good morning especially to any Twilight readers that are watching,” she said. “My name is Stephenie Meyer and I am very excited to finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4. It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore.”

Stephenie Meyer on new book 'Midnight Sun' which comes out August 4: “Hopefully this book can be a fun distraction from the real world. I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with you." https://t.co/rJFjktp50S pic.twitter.com/hdp1xgsiKX — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

According to Meyer’s website, Midnight Sun chronicles Twilight from Edward’s point of view. “There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter. After all, Bella only knows that an incredibly gorgeous boy is looking at her funny,” she said.

“Meanwhile, Edward is suffering through one of the most momentous days of his very long life! First there’s the shock and frustration of not being able to hear Bella’s thoughts, then the wild, monstrous reaction to her scent, followed by the incredible expenditure of self-control that it takes to not kill her… His side of Bella’s first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own.”

Fans first realized something was up when Meyer posted a countdown on her website. While fans of her other series, The Host and The Chemist guessed the countdown was something related to those books, Twilight fans reigned supreme when it was announced their long-awaited prequel was being released.

There certainly is still interest in the Twilight fandom — Robert Pattinson spoke about it on the film’s 10th anniversary. “It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool. I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed because it’s just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so late 2000s.'”

See you all on August 4!