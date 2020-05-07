Selena Gomez Is Hosting Her Own Quarantine Cooking Show

Selena Gomez is here to save us from quarantine boredom with some new recipes.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer is starring in (and executive producing!) her own remote cooking show on HBO Max. “The unscripted 10-episode cooking series features the multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine,” the network said in a press release.

Each episode will remotely feature a different master chef alongside Gomez — I’m just imagining this is what Zoom classes are like in culinary school.

According to HBO Max, “Together, they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.” Those last two things will probably be the most relatable to all of us watching.

Gomez, an activist and UNICEF ambassador, will be highlighting a food-related charity in each episode.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do, and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” Gomez said. “I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us, while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

Gomez took to Instagram to share her Spotify cooking playlist with all of us. The playlist features songs by herself, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. So, basically what those of us interested in this show are most likely listening to anyway.

It looks like they’ll be another track Gomez can add to her playlist soon — she recently shared that she’s been passing time in quarantine by working on new music.

“Makeshift studio so I can work from home,” she captioned her Instagram post.

HBO Max launches on May 27, so mark your calendars!