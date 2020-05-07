Things are about to get a lot more intense in Hawkins.

Forget the Mind Flayer, Joe Keery just spilled that Stranger Things season four will be a lot scarier than its previous installments. Keery, who plays Steve Harrington — AKA the best babysitter in Hawkins with even better hair, talked about the new season of the Netflix hit with Total Film magazine.

“Oh man, it’s pretty amazing — the Duffer brothers have really done it again,” Keery said. “I think that this year — and I know I say this every single year — but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark.”

That’s a pretty big statement to make since last season’s finale saw the apparent death of Jim Hopper. Luckily, a teaser trailer for season four revealed David Harbour’s Hopper to be alive and well… well, as good as you can be as a captive in a prison camp.

Keery also talked about the iconic Scoops Ahoy costume his character wore all of season three, which he’s switching up for a new look this season.

“I know that costume served its purpose and I’m glad to retire it,” he said. “Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don’t, unfortunately. They won’t let me have that one. One day!”

As for the status of season four, Netflix posted a video of the cast together back in March for a table read. However, production for season four, like every other show, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a live Q&A on his Instagram, Harbour revealed that season four was originally going to drop in early 2021. “[Season four was] supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don’t have authority on this,” he said.

“I got an email from the producers saying we’re shutting down for a couple of weeks,” he said of production being postponed. “We don’t know what any of this means. My hope is we get it up and running as soon as possible but I also suggested to Lily [Allen, his girlfriend] that season four should be animated.”

We do know that the first episode of season four is written by the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, and is titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club,” thanks to the writers’ Twitter account.

“looking for new members… are you in?” they captioned the tweet.

Well, are you?