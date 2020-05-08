WATCH: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With U’ Video & Lyrics

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber teamed up for their new quarantine anthem “Stuck With U” during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo has been teasing the collaboration which will raise money for children of those working on the frontline during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We wanted to show our gratitude to the men and women on the front lines who work tirelessly for our health and safety during this crisis,” manager Scooter Braun said in a statement. “They are the everyday heroes and now more than ever they and their families deserve our support.”
On Friday, May 9, the official music video dropped with self-shot videos of the artists, their fans and friends.
You can check out the official music video and lyrics below.
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With U’ Video & Lyrics
I’m not one to stick around
One strike and you’re out, baby
Don’t care if I sound crazy
But you never let me down
No, no
That’s why when the sun’s up I’m sayin’
Still layin’ in your bed singin’
Got all this time on my hands
Might as well cancel our plans
I could stay here for a lifetime
So lock the door
And throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more
It’s just you and me
And there’s nothing I, nothing I, I can do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth
I still wouldn’t change being
Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby
There’s nowhere we need to be
No, no, no
I’ma get to know you better
Kinda hope we’re here forever
There’s nobody on these streets
If you told me that the world’s ending
Ain’t no other way that I could spend it
Got all this time in my hands
Might as well cancel our plans
I could stay here forever
So lock the door
And throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more
It’s just you and me
And there’s nothing I, nothing I, I can do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth
I still wouldn’t trade being
Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
Baby, come take all my time
Go on, make me lose my mind
We got all that we need here tonight
I lock the door (Lock the door)
And throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more (Can’t fight this no more)
It’s just you and me
And there’s nothing I, nothing I’d rather do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth
I still wouldn’t trade all this
Lovin’ you, hatin’ you, wantin’ you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with
You
Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you