WATCH: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With U’ Video & Lyrics

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber teamed up for their new quarantine anthem “Stuck With U” during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo has been teasing the collaboration which will raise money for children of those working on the frontline during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We wanted to show our gratitude to the men and women on the front lines who work tirelessly for our health and safety during this crisis,” manager Scooter Braun said in a statement. “They are the everyday heroes and now more than ever they and their families deserve our support.”

On Friday, May 9, the official music video dropped with self-shot videos of the artists, their fans and friends.

You can check out the official music video and lyrics below.

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With U’ Video & Lyrics

I’m not one to stick around

One strike and you’re out, baby

Don’t care if I sound crazy

But you never let me down

No, no

That’s why when the sun’s up I’m sayin’

Still layin’ in your bed singin’

Got all this time on my hands

Might as well cancel our plans

I could stay here for a lifetime

So lock the door

And throw out the key

Can’t fight this no more

It’s just you and me

And there’s nothing I, nothing I, I can do

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth

I still wouldn’t change being

Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby

There’s nowhere we need to be

No, no, no

I’ma get to know you better

Kinda hope we’re here forever

There’s nobody on these streets

If you told me that the world’s ending

Ain’t no other way that I could spend it

Got all this time in my hands

Might as well cancel our plans

I could stay here forever

So lock the door

And throw out the key

Can’t fight this no more

It’s just you and me

And there’s nothing I, nothing I, I can do

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth

I still wouldn’t trade being

Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

Baby, come take all my time

Go on, make me lose my mind

We got all that we need here tonight

I lock the door (Lock the door)

And throw out the key

Can’t fight this no more (Can’t fight this no more)

It’s just you and me

And there’s nothing I, nothing I’d rather do

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth

I still wouldn’t trade all this

Lovin’ you, hatin’ you, wantin’ you

I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with

You

Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you