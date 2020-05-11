We may not be able to go to the mall, but we can still sing about it.

Cobie Smulders took How I Met Your Mother fans for a trip down memory lane by posting an updated version of her character’s hit song, “Let’s Go to the Mall.” ICYMI: Smulders’ character, Robin Scherbatsky, just so happened to be a super famous Canadian popstar named Robin Sparkles in her teenage years. With the help of HIMYM creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, Robin Sparkles was able to make a reappearance — this time encouraging people to stay home from the mall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smulders also asked fans to donate to Save the Children, Canada Helps and Daily Bread Food Bank if they could.

The song opens up referencing the same friends, Jessica and Tori, from the original (implying Robin Sparkles is still good friends with both of them, although I would have requested to throw a “Barney” or a “Lily” in there). Instead of telling her friends to come with her, she sings how it’s been a while since they’ve seen each other due to social distancing.

“Hey there Jessica / Long time, Tori / We can’t go to the mall / I am so sorry,” she sings. “Keep on those jelly bracelets / And that cool graffiti coat / ‘Cause the mall is in our hearts / That’s what it’s all about.” It rhymes with a Canadian accent, I swear.

The new and improved lyrics encourage staying home over going out. “Everybody come and play / Throw every last care away / Let’s all stay at home, today.”

Smulders also references the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and going to Zoom classes.

“I have to go do Zoom school soon, at least until we’re all immune / But that’s just fine, I’m gonna follow COVID guidelines.”

HIMYM also featured other hits from Robin Sparkles, including Sandcastles in the Sand, P.S. I Love You and Two Beavers Are Better Than One. I’ll gladly take a reimagining of any of these songs next!

How I Met Your Mother originally ran from 2004-2015 and starred Smulders, Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan and eventually, the mother herself, Cristin Milioti.

See ya at the mall (once it’s safe to go out again), everybody!