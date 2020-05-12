Looks like we won’t be streets behind with a Community movie any longer.

Dan Harmon, the show’s creator, told The Wrap there may finally be a movie to add on to the show’s six-season run.

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community, both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace,” Harmon said. “And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen.”

“I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ’em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised. So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

The show’s fanbase has been hoping for six seasons and a movie since the final episode in 2015. Community originally aired on NBC before being canceled and picked up for a final season by Yahoo! Screen. (Yes, Yahoo! had a streaming company. No, that’s not what this article’s about.)

The witty, homage-filled sitcom recently made its way to Netflix, giving fans a chance to binge the whole thing again while gaining new fans and renewed interest in the show. Plus, all this binge-watching time in quarantine has made fans more eager for #AndAMovie than ever.

Joel McHale (AKA Jeff Winger) recently mentioned the possibility of a movie to Variety.

“There’s way more rumblings than there used to be,” McHale said. “Alison [Brie] tweeted that she got a phone call from Sony. They still haven’t called me, maybe Matthew Lillard will take over. But I would say there’s a better chance than there’s ever been. For a long time I was like, ‘never gonna happen.’ And now I think with the renewed interest, and I know the cast is interested, that it could happen.”

The cast recently announced they’ll be doing a virtual table read of the season five episode “Cooperative Polygraphy” on May 18 at 2 p.m. PT. The reunion will take place on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page and include Harmon, McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and even Donald Glover. Pedro Pascal will also make a guest appearance. The virtual reunion will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, and fans can submit their questions by hashtagging #AskCommunity and tagging @CommunityTV for the Q&A.

Bonus ep #thedarkesttimelinepodcast AVAILABLE NOW. This is just after the Community script read we taped yesterday. The Read will be up Monday May 18th to benefit @FrontlineFoods and @WCKitchen please give if you can. Thanks @Sony & @RashisTVUgly Thx https://t.co/RlLdjTpmys pic.twitter.com/Sjzg1KD0Ua — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) May 9, 2020

The cast also reunited on McHale and Jeong’s podcast, The Darkest Timeline, and celebrated Community’s 10-year anniversary on a panel for Vulture.

Obviously, nothing can be filmed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is the most hope this fanbase has gotten in a while.

I’ll be rewatching the show on Netflix until May 18!