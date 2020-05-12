Have you ever been to a drive-in movie theater? They’re usually the stuff of imagination or has-beens, located sparsely around the country. But now, some of them are reopening their doors and making updates to allow for movie-goers all over to drive right on in.

From drive-in movie theaters to Five & Dime stores, one thing is pretty certain: some older pastimes are coming back into popularity. Even though pretty much nobody has an idea of what the “new normal” will look like for us, drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. It’s a way for the film industry to keep moving forward while people are still following social distancing guidelines.

As of right now, there are over 300 drive-in movie theaters in the United States. Once upon a time, drive-in theaters were the date night activity. They were a great outing for the whole family, too. And during the time of Coronavirus, tons of industries have been hit hard – including the film industry because movie theaters have been closed down for quite some time now.

For your next date-night or an evening with your friends, plan on hitting the closest drive-in movie theater near you. It’s a safer way to enjoy watching movies than heading to an indoor theater, and the fun of doing something nostalgic never goes away.

Especially during the summer when most of the blockbuster movies are scheduled to hit the big screen. It’s entirely unclear what will happen in Hollywood, so if you’re a movie buff, check out the list of movies that were slated to be released this summer here.