This couple got every Office fan’s dream wedding, all thanks to John Krasinski.

The lucky couple, Susan and John, perfectly recreated Jim and Pam’s gas station proposal from the show.

“So I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique,” said John. “The Office has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time so it just felt right.”

“Then he got down on one knee and he said ‘Just like Jim, I can’t wait any longer,'” Susan added.

Unfortunately, this whole pandemic thing is making it hard for couples to get married — causing a bunch of weddings to be postponed or, in Susan and John’s case, taking place on a Zoom call with the cast of The Office.

Krasinski, who hosts his own YouTube good news show called, appropriately, Some Good News, invited the couple on his show after they asked him to attend their wedding on Twitter. The actor went all out by surprising them with their parents and best friends, and even revealed he’s now an ordained minister who can marry them. Krasinski (John’s new best man) also brought in the literal Pam to his Jim, Jenna Fischer to act as Susan’s maid of honor. The whole wedding was seemingly tied together perfectly as country singer Zac Brown sang a new song for the couple.

That was until Krasinski made the ultimate Office throwback by inviting the cast of the show into the video call to dance to Chris Brown‘s Forever — just like they did at Jim and Pam’s wedding. Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery and more joined in on the fun.

“There’s only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” Krasinksi said.

Fischer also congratulated the couple by quoting the show, “One day your kids are going to assume their parents are soulmates, and in your case, they will be right.”

Krasinski had Carell on his show back in March to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Office. The two discussed their favorite memories from the show, the “Dinner Party” episode and $200 plasma screen TV scene is one of Carell’s favorites, ICYMI.

If you need me, I’ll be rewatching Jim and Pam’s wedding episode on Netflix (season 6, episodes 4 & 5 if you need a reminder).