These days budgets are tight. But, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your beauty regimen. Over the past several years, brands have come out with stellar products that work just as effectively, or even better than some expensive products on the market. Here are 5 beauty brands that offer incredible budget-friendly products.

The Ordinary Serums

These potent little serums have taken over the skincare scene in recent years. Creating a wave in the beauty industry, the ordinary has offers products like Hyaluronic Acid, ) 0.5% Retinol, L-Ascorbic Acid Powder, and Lactic Acid serums, all for under $10.

Good Chemistry Fragrances

Perfumes are pricey. Designer fragrances can typically range anywhere from $50 to over $100. Indie brand, Good Chemistry, offers a variety of perfumes, body mists, and rollerballs so there is something for everyone! Prices start at only $10 and range to $26 and come in over a dozen different scents. These perfumes are formulated with clean and non-toxic ingredients too!

Honest Beauty Cleaners

Cleansers are a staple in everyone’s skincare. These cleaners from Honest Beauty gently remove make-up and impurities, are good for all skin types, and are artificial fragrance-free. Available at Target and Amazon.

Kristin Ess Hair Care

Salon quality hair care at the fraction of the price. This range features anything you could ever want for hair care and styling needs. From shampoo and conditioner to texturizing paste and hairspray, the Kristen Ess Collection will only set you back anywhere from $10 to $14 per product.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish

In need of a manicure? These nail polishes from Sally Hansen are a no-fuss formula easy enough to paint on yourself. The Miracle Gel range is a patented gel color system with a long-lasting formula and chip-resistant finish is available in countless colors