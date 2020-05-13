Emma Mackey Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Emma Dating Now?

With Season 2 being released at the start of 2020, Emma Mackey faces the world once again as cynical Maeve Wiley in Sex Education. The provocative Netflix original gave Mackey the breakout role that launched the 24-year-old into the spotlight.

Dan Whitlam

Although Mackey is known to be quiet about her private life, her Instagram tells a lot more than she does. Mackey is first pictured with her now-boyfriend Dan Whitlam in a January 2018 post, making the two appear to have been a couple for at least two years.

Whitlam is a fellow actor who studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Dance in London. His most notable role was in the 2014 war documentary, The First Great Escape. He currently resides in Southeast London and boasts a passion for poetry and music.

After the first snap of the couple on Instagram, Mackey and Whitlam’s pages were completely flooded with pictures of one another. On Valentine’s Day of 2019, the couple both shared a photo of them cozying up in the bathrooms at the elegant Annabel’s Mayfair in London. Just two months later, the pair were again seen vacationing with friends in Cannes, a town on the French Riviera.

With Mackey and her beau keeping the details of their intimate life to themselves, there has been lots of speculation regarding the details of their relationship. Mackey, however, prides herself on being happy with her “little simple life,” and doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to broadcast it to the world. Hopefully, we hear more about the adorable couple in time, but for now, we’re just glad to hear she is happy!