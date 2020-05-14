The Lizzie McGuire reboot may not be happening, but at least we got the next best thing with an Instagram table read from the cast.

Hilary Duff (Lizzie, herself) posted the table read of the 19-year-old episode, “Between a Rock and a Bra Place!” on her Instagram account. Can you believe the bra episode is a teenager now? Crazy. Even crazier, Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Ashlie Brillault (Kate) and Davida Williams (Claire) all joined Duff for the virtual table read. Kyle Downes (Larry Tudgeman) filled in for the late David Carradine and Clayton Snyder (AKA Ethan Craft) was sadly MIA from this episode. Writers, Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, also jumped on the Zoom call and Bob Thomas, who wrote two episodes, read the stage directions. The table read also benefited COVID-19 relief through these charities: Frontline Responders, No Kid Hungry, Baby2Baby, Support and Feed, LA Food Bank and NY Food Bank.

“Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us…this is the first time we were all ‘together-ish’ in almost 18 years!” Duff captioned her post.

“This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode ‘Between a Rock and a Bra Place!’ Do excuse our delayed singing…we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!”

The episode centers on Lizzie and Miranda finally getting their first bras, thinking this is what will finally make them popular in school. I mean, totally sound logic for middle school. The B plot follows Gordo as he helps Matt compete to become Jet Li’s sidekick in a new action movie. The bra is clearly the more iconic part of the episode, though.

One of the writers, Nina Bargiel, recalled how they weren’t sure if an episode all about bras would be approved at Disney. Luckily, Disney okayed the episode under the condition there were no close-up shots of bras. “It’s kind of like Jaws in the original Jaws, that’s what the bra was,” Thomas said.

Lizzie McGuire was supposed to get a reboot on Disney+, but that was pretty much canceled when Disney wanted the show to be PG. Duff and show creator, Terri Minsky, wanted to create a story about 30-year-old Lizzie living her life in New York City in an authentic way (so, not PG). Minsky left the project and now it seems like we’re never getting the reboot of our dreams (I wonder if Disney also demanded no close-up shots of bras in the reboot, too?).

“Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!” Duff wrote in a statement on Instagram. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

“It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again,” she added.

Hulu, please do us a solid and pick up the Lizzie McGuire reboot!