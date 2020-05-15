How You Can Still Get The Sold-Out E.L.F. x Chipotle Kit

E.L.F. Cosmetics has launched a new collection with none other than fast-food chain favorite Chipotle. The beauty brand dropped a limited supply of 100 E.L.F. x Chipotle kits on May 14 and completely sold out within minutes. But no need to worry! There’s still a way to snag this fantastic collection.

At first glance, it may seem odd that a Mexican-inspired food chain and drugstore brand makeup are teaming up, but the two companies share quite a bit in common. E.L.F. is known for its high quality, 100% vegan makeup at everyday low prices. Allure called the brand “luxury makeup at an affordable price.”

Similarly, Chipotle advocates for fresh, quality ingredients at low prices. The chain gives away tons of discounts to its Chipotle Rewards members, most notably being Guac Mode—a free side of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced entrée.

The unlikely duo’s iconic makeup set is $43 of silver bliss. While you can no longer shop the tinfoil makeup bag that brought the kit together, you can still buy the entire makeup set on E.L.F.’s online shop with one easy click!

In the set, you’ll find a Matte Putty Primer and Primer-Infused Blush to start your fresh-faced look. Alongside those comes a delectable Bite-Size Eyeshadow Palette in “Hot Jalapeño,” and Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in “Disco Queen.” To top off your look with a little lip, the kit includes the Lip Exfoliator in “Brown Sugar,” shimmery Lip Lacquer in “Bubbles,” and Liquid Matte Lipstick in “Red Vixen.”

The whole kit is finished off with two juicy side dishes: a Fluffy Eye Blender Brush and a Blush Brush. If this doesn’t sound like enough to make you want to whip out your credit card already, there’s more: E.L.F. has launched a massive 25% off sale. Just use the code ELFXCHIPOTLE at checkout to cash in on some sweet (or should I say savory?) discounts!

To all you Chipotle-loving makeup enthusiasts out there, it’s not too late to invest in your E.L.F. x Chipotle set. Visit elfcosmetics.com to find all the ingredients you need!